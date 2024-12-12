Air travel passengers, profits to soar in 2025

Passenger air travel is in for a bumper 2025.

The number of travelers is expected to top 5 billion for the first time, and the sector’s global revenues will reach the trillion-dollar mark, according to aviation industry estimates.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, forecast that airlines’ shares and profits should go up in 2025.

Airlines were badly hit by the pandemic, but demand has sprung back to the point that the industry is struggling with a plane shortage, thanks in part to delays at major manufacturers like embattled aerospace giant Boeing.

High demand and limited supply are hiking up fares, especially on transatlantic US-UK flights, a key route for several airlines.