What a court throwing out New York’s congressional map means for 2024

New York’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the state to redraw its congressional maps, a decision that could give Democrats an advantage as they seek to retake control of the House next year.

The state’s redistricting commission – the body charged with overseeing electoral district boundaries – will have to draw a new map, and New York’s Democrat-controlled state Legislature will ultimately have the final say over the new district lines.

The controversial move makes New York one of several states whose congressional maps were thrown out this year.