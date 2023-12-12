A plan to use the Penn controversy to trip up a Wall Street deal

In the weeks before Scott Bok abruptly resigned as chair of Penn’s board of trustees, Wall Street critics of the university’s handling of antisemitism on campus were quietly planning to complicate Bok’s day job, as CEO of investment bank Greenhill, in an effort to pressure him, people familiar with the matter said.

Greenhill, which floundered for years under Bok’s leadership, was sold earlier this month to Mizuho, the big Japanese bank. But before the deal was completed, Wall Street executives had been discussing an idea: Buy shares of the company and petition a Delaware court for internal Greenhill records related to Bok’s tenure as Penn’s board chair, people familiar with the discussions said.

It never went anywhere, and the deal was completed on schedule Dec. 1. But it shows the internecine ideological battles on Wall Street right now, whose executives — many of them major university donors — have been the loudest critics of schools including Penn and Harvard.

Apollo’s Marc Rowan, a Penn alum and major donor, fired the first shot this fall, saying after the Oct. 7 attacks that “antisemitism seems to have found a place of tolerance on [Penn’s] campus.” A donor boycott has grown and while much of the criticism focused on Penn’s president, Liz Magill, Wall Street executives reserved some of their anger for Bok, one of their own, who’d stood behind her.

Both abruptly resigned over the weekend.

Bok couldn’t be reached for comment.