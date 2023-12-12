Is Israel about to open a second front with Lebanon?

Israel has warned that it will respond to ramped up attacks from militant group Hezbollah on its border with Lebanon.

Israeli defense officials have repeatedly said in recent days that they would not tolerate a threat from the Iran-backed militia, and so far, both sides have avoided escalating the conflict beyond lobbying artillery fire over the border.

Fears are growing, however, that missteps could lead to Israel opening up a second front in its more than two-month-long war against Hamas.