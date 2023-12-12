American universities struggle to deal with the Israel-Hamas war

Harvard University’s governing body on Tuesday defended President Claudine Gay over her remarks at a controversial Congressional hearing on the rise of antisemitism on campuses.

Pennsylvania State University President Liz Magill resigned just days ago after she testified at the hearing that it was a “context-dependent decision” when asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” violates Penn’s code of conduct.

As the West grows deeply divided over the Gaza war, college campuses have become the epicenter of geopolitical tensions, igniting a debate on how to balance free speech rights with punishing hateful rhetoric.