Egypt’s Sisi likely to win a third term despite economic crisis

Egyptians cast their final votes in the country’s election Tuesday — which analysts say is a sure win for President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, who has been in power for almost a decade.

More than 45% of the county’s 67 million eligible voters cast their ballot on the first and second days of the three-day vote, Bloomberg reports — already surpassing figures seen in 2018.

Though officials have expressed enthusiasm over turnout, many Egyptians have shown little interest in the vote, which is taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza on its border, shrinking political freedoms, and record inflation.