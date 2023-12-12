Ceasefire in the DRC brings violent clashes to a brief halt

Ceasefire comes with hope of renewed negotiations

Sources: Uhuru Kenyatta on X, Institute for Security Studies in South Africa

But the brief pause in fighting has raised the possibility that the ceasefire will be extended indefinitely to allow negotiations between the DRC and the rebel groups to resume, the office of Uhuru Kenyatta, the lead negotiator of the Nairobi peace process in eastern DRC, wrote on X. While negotiations have continued in fits and starts since the process began a year ago, some experts have questioned whether the negotiations will lead to anything. So far, talks have led to “a flurry of resolutions with not enough follow through,” an analyst at a South African think tank said.