The popular Chinese-owned app driving Nigerian clickbait

Over the past decade, China’s state backed media presence in Africa has grown rapidly, serving as outlets to tell compelling narratives about China to the world.

But this isn’t one of those cases. What is notable about Opera News Hub is that its model of paying freelance content creators, based on reader clicks and engagement driven by the kind of aggressive trendwatching algorithms common on Chinese social media, often incentivized creating the lowest common denominator version of news.

The study, titled Chinese Digital Platform: “We Write What the Algorithm Wants by University of Ghana media scholar Emeka Umejei, showed that in November some of the most popular stories had sample headlines like Hello Ladies – Male Organ Padlock Invented or The Story of the Mysterious Woman Who Lives Both In Land and Inside Ocean. Umejei labeled most of the stories with these types of sensationalist headlines as ranging from “crude plagiarism” to the more egregious “misinformation”.

Despite its much touted algorithms, Opera News says each story must be examined by machines and human editors against its content standards before it is published.

It’s also reaching a lot of people — some 3 million Nigerians every day making it one of top news sources in the country.

“There are some things they post that are not just true, and so you have to confirm [it] from another source,” said Bolanle Adeyemi, a teacher in Lagos who said she stopped using the app.

The misinformation is in conflict with the standards espoused by Opera News’ own publishing guidelines and, given its wide reach, could have unintended consequences.

“People will be confused and not know what to believe and will accept false information as true,” said Lekan Otufodunrin, founder of not-for-profit journalism training group Media Career Development Network, on the effects of consuming content riddled with false information.