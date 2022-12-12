US Trade Representative Katherine Tai: 'The future is Africa'

Tai said that before signing free trade agreements with the United States, developing countries in Africa need to determine whether there is enough economic infrastructure within their borders to take advantage of easier business ties.

One component of that infrastructure metric is talent, which Tai said Africa has a lot of because of the continent's youth population.

"When you look at the demographics, this is the country with the youngest population. This is a continent with a tremendous amount of potential already being unlocked by engaging women in the economy," she said. "And engaging with the people, the youth, the women of the African continent is I think the key to prosperity for all of us."