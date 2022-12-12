Iran publicly executes a 23-year-old man days after his arrest

A court convicted Rahnavard of "enmity against God" after he was accused of stabbing two members of the Basij Resistance Force, a parliamentary organization operating under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He was executed in the city of Mashhad 23 days after his arrest.

According to the activist collective 1500tasvir, Rahnavard's family was not notified of his execution.

"We have killed your son and buried his body in Behesht-e Reza cemetery," Iranian officials reportedly told his family.

International human rights organizations have condemned Iran for fast-tracking executions through its judicial system after what Amnesty called "grossly unfair sham" trials.

The judiciary's news agency Mizan posted gruesome photos purporting to show Rahnvard's public execution to serve as a warning to demonstrators.