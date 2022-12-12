EU-Qatar corruption allegations harm Europe's 'credibility,' say ministers

Belgian prosecutors have charged four unnamed suspects with "participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption," and seized $630,000 in cash over the weekend, reported Reuters, as part of an investigation relating to “a Gulf country" that used money and gifts to influence the decisions of the European Parliament.

Several media outlets say the country was Qatar, while Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

Eva Kaili, a Greek lawmaker and one of 14 vice-presidents at the EU parliament, was one of four people arrested in Belgium on the weekend, reported Reuters. She has been a vocal defender of Qatar in the run-up to the men's football World Cup, calling it a "frontrunner in labor rights." She has also been suspended from her political duties at the European Parliament and expelled from the Greek centre-left Pasok party, said the BBC.