China’s US ambassador said Xi and Biden’s G20 meeting was “effective”

Qin acknowledged that both countries had agreed to cooperate on several important issues like climate change and public health after years of tense relations between Washington and Beijing.

"They made an important common understanding understanding, that is, both sides need to do something to calm down the tension, to step up communications and dialogue, and to expand cooperation" Qin said.

Qin said the issue of climate change was particularly important, adding that he hoped the U.S. would stand by its agreements to invest in sustainability projects for developing countries, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa.