China's ambassador to US says investment in Africa is 'not a trap'

Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., insisted Monday that Beijing’s investments in African countries are not a form of so-called “debt-trap diplomacy” in which China invests in developing countries for its own geopolitical aims.

“China's investment and financing assistance to Africa is not a trap, it’s a benefit,” Qin said during the Semafor Africa Summit in Washington, D.C. “There is no such trap. It’s not a plot, it’s transparent, it’s sincere, it’s obvious.”