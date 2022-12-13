Biden signs historic bill protecting same-sex marriages

Biden signed the bill on the White House's South Lawn before a cheering crowd of several dozen people. Before the signing, both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke about the landmark legislation. Singers Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper also performed at the signing ceremony.

In his address, Biden called out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was instrumental in the overturn of Roe v. Wade and who proposed reconsidering the Court's past rulings protecting same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.

"It's one thing for the Supreme Court to rule on a case, but it's another thing entirely if elected representatives of the people take a vote on the floor of the United States Congress and say loudly and clearly: 'Love is love. Right is right. Justice is justice,'" Biden said.

With the support of 12 Republican Senators, the bill passed the chamber on Nov. 29. The House passed the bill on Dec. 8, with 39 Republicans crossing the aisle to join Democrats.

While considered a historic moment for LGBTQ rights, the law has several provisions that enshrine some religious liberties. Here’s what the law entails: