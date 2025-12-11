Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Venezuela’s Machado defies arrest warrant to receive Nobel

Dec 11, 2025, 6:33am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
María Corina Machado.
María Corina Machado. Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado snuck out of the country and travelled to Oslo to celebrate her recent Nobel Peace Prize win, defying an arrest warrant by Caracas, which has pursued her for years.

Machado — who has been in hiding for months — reportedly evaded 10 military checkpoints en route to the Venezuelan coast, where she boarded a wooden fishing boat to Curaçao.

Ahead of her voyage, she alerted US authorities in order to avoid the type of strikes the US military has been carrying out on alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the region, The Wall Street Journal reported. Machado now faces the difficult task of returning to Venezuela, where Washington is accelerating a campaign against the country’s leader.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD