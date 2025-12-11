Venezuela’s Machado defies arrest warrant to receive Nobel

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado snuck out of the country and travelled to Oslo to celebrate her recent Nobel Peace Prize win, defying an arrest warrant by Caracas, which has pursued her for years.

Machado — who has been in hiding for months — reportedly evaded 10 military checkpoints en route to the Venezuelan coast, where she boarded a wooden fishing boat to Curaçao.

Ahead of her voyage, she alerted US authorities in order to avoid the type of strikes the US military has been carrying out on alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the region, The Wall Street Journal reported. Machado now faces the difficult task of returning to Venezuela, where Washington is accelerating a campaign against the country’s leader.