Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US ‘disappointed’ with EU over Big Tech treatment

Dec 11, 2025, 7:45am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Kylie Cooper/File Photo/Reuters

The top US trade negotiator voiced frustration over the EU’s treatment of American Big Tech firms, highlighting growing transatlantic tensions following recent moves by Brussels.

Jamieson Greer said he was “disappointed” the EU was not moderating its enforcement of digital regulations following a US-EU trade deal being agreed in July: The bloc has in recent days instigated antitrust investigations against Alphabet and Meta over their use of in-house AI in their platforms, and fined X for measures which the EU says “deceives users.”

European officials say they are merely applying existing rules, and note that they have begun delaying or easing looming regulations — though they argue these shifts were to strengthen competitiveness, and not a result of pressure from Washington.

A chart showing the US’ trade surplus in services and deficit in goods.
Prashant Rao
AD