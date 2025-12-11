US ‘disappointed’ with EU over Big Tech treatment

The top US trade negotiator voiced frustration over the EU’s treatment of American Big Tech firms, highlighting growing transatlantic tensions following recent moves by Brussels.

Jamieson Greer said he was “disappointed” the EU was not moderating its enforcement of digital regulations following a US-EU trade deal being agreed in July: The bloc has in recent days instigated antitrust investigations against Alphabet and Meta over their use of in-house AI in their platforms, and fined X for measures which the EU says “deceives users.”

European officials say they are merely applying existing rules, and note that they have begun delaying or easing looming regulations — though they argue these shifts were to strengthen competitiveness, and not a result of pressure from Washington.