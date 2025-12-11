Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US beef prices soar as supply plummets

Dec 11, 2025, 7:49am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ribs cooked in a restaurant.
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

US beef prices have risen 20% in the past year, leaving restaurants walking a tightrope.

December is the biggest month for steakhouses, as companies and families splash out on expensive dinners. But beef farmers have been hit by years of drought and by rising costs of fertilizer and equipment, so the country’s cattle inventory is at its lowest level in 75 years: More than 150,000 ranches, 17% of the total, have closed since 2017.

The resulting supply crunch has hit steakhouses, which must decide how much of the costs to pass on to customers. “Enough to cover at least some of their expenses, but not so much that consumers stop walking through their doors,” The New York Times reported.

A chart showing the average price per pound of ground beef in the US.
Tom Chivers
AD