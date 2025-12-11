Trump seeks to corral Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said he would speak to the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand today as a peace agreement he brokered between both nations appeared to be unraveling.

Skirmishes along the Southeast Asian nations’ border have forced hundreds of thousands to flee, while at least 10 people have been killed. Some experts fear that the landmine-strewn frontier could lead to many more deaths.

In Africa, meanwhile, another Trump-backed peace agreement was all but dead after a Rwanda-backed militia seized a key town in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The ceasefire deal signed in Washington just last week barely took hold at all, and the war now threatens to drag neighboring Burundi in, too.