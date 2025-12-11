Republicans flounder on health care while Trump avoids specifics

Republicans know they have a health care problem, and they’re divided — both on policy and over whether to cut a bipartisan deal or go it alone.

They’re just not sure what President Donald Trump wants them to do.

The GOP’s potential options range from radically transforming the US health care system to more modest tweaks that extend expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Republican lawmakers think Trump wants them to do something about skyrocketing premiums, the expiring tax credits and health care costs overall, according to interviews with a dozen of them this week. But they’re floundering without more concrete guidance from the president, whose involvement will be required to get any bill through Congress.

“He could veto anything, right? I mean, literally,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., who declined to get into his conversations with the president.

The White House was working last month on a two-year extension of the enhanced subsidies, with changes, but never released it. For now, even as Trump’s aides chastise Democrats for not taking the issue seriously, some Republicans are inclined to work with them.

“At some point in time, the president will have to lean in. But I think it’s too early,” Marshall said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get a bipartisan bill done in January.”

Republicans are parsing everything Trump says about health care in an effort to gauge where he stands, talking to him behind the scenes, and engaging with his advisers. The insurance subsidies expire imminently and could inflame voters by spiking health care costs for millions of people.

One Republican in contact with the president said his aides “want to find a pathway forward,” which is good news for a GOP Congress that needs Trump to litigate intraparty disputes. The House and Senate were at odds over how to execute his tax cuts earlier this year; Trump sided with the House and combined his top priorities in one megabill.

When it comes to moving legislation that splits the party, Trump’s imprimatur is vital this Congress: “Just given the narrow majority, that’s become necessary,” said Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.

Yet without Trump’s direction on health care, the Senate took two failed votes on Thursday and then split for the weekend.

Marshall is among the bevy of Republicans who put out health care proposals in the past week; his approach would extend the subsidies for a year and then transition to a Health Savings Account system.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, plans to engage the White House about his separate approach, a two-year subsidy extension written with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that institutes income caps and scraps zero–dollar premium plans.

Their proposal is the most likely one on the table to win over Democrats because it skirts the question of abortion funding; several Democrats told Semafor they’d be open to negotiating with him.

Moreno thinks Trump might even support it.

“Directionally, the president wants to deliver to Americans affordable health care. … I feel comfortable that we’re heading in the right direction,” he said in an interview.

But in a statement, White House spokesperson Kush Desai bashed the ACA subsidies.

“The current system is not working to deliver health care at reasonable prices for everyday Americans. Democrats’ push to maintain these high prices by giving more money to insurance companies is not a real solution for President Trump,” Desai said.