Oracle stocks drop amid AI bubble fears

Dec 11, 2025, 6:34am EST
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Oracle’s stock dropped 11% as its outlays on data centers jumped and its sales fell short of expectations, a possible sign of further AI investment concerns.

The software giant’s value shot up in September when it signed half a trillion dollars’ worth of deals to build new cloud-computing infrastructure, briefly making its cofounder Larry Ellison the world’s richest person. But “the market’s mood has shifted from giddy optimism to show-me skepticism,” Sherwood News noted, and analysts are concerned over Oracle’s ability to raise the money.

Its $100 billion debt load is greater than any other Big Tech company. Part of the concern is over Oracle’s deep ties to OpenAI, which is seeing growing competition, Bloomberg reported.

Tom Chivers
