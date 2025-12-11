OpenAI faces stiffer competition as Google catches up

OpenAI is under growing pressure as its rivals, especially Google, catch up. The company once had a clear technological edge, The Atlantic noted: The 2022 release of ChatGPT led Alphabet to declare a “code red.”

Google’s early AI efforts were weak, but its latest ones are as powerful as OpenAI’s and are integrated into the Google ecosystem. It also has access to vast amounts of behavioral data from its huge user base — Google has seven different products with 2 billion users each. Semafor’s Technology Editor Reed Albergotti wrote in October that the two giants were “on a collision course,” and Google may come off best: It signed a partnership with the UK government to boost AI use in Britain.