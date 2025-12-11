Events Email Briefings
Measles outbreaks spread in US

Dec 11, 2025, 5:35pm EST
A sign reading “measles testing” is seen as an outbreak in Gaines County, Texas
Sebastian Rocandio/Reuters

Hundreds of people in the US state of South Carolina have been quarantined over a measles outbreak.

The vaccine-preventable virus has been considered eliminated in the US since 2000, but the country is now at risk of losing that status. Outbreaks are also growing along the Utah-Arizona border, and the national case count is nearly 2,000.

Globally, it’s been a good year for vaccine science; in the US, though, “deep institutional skepticism” of vaccination has taken hold in Washington, the Financial Times editorial board wrote: Health leaders now consider vaccines “a matter of choice to be discussed with doctors,” but the consequences of such an approach are dire.

Chart showing US measles outbreaks
J.D. Capelouto
