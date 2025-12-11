US House to vote on expanding access to private markets

The House votes today on a package of more than 20 bills that would make it easier for startups to raise capital by allowing more investors to buy stakes in privately traded companies.

Lawmakers passed many of the same proposals last Congress only for them to die amid pushback from Senate progressives concerned over consumer protections. But Financial Services Chair French Hill is optimistic about the proposals advancing this time given support from rank-and-file Democrats and the fact many already have companion measures in the Senate.

“This is our capital formation step,” he said Wednesday. Hill also suggested “the package could be hotlined” or “attached to something else we’re doing on another priority,” like crypto or housing policy.

That may not be so straightforward given Hill’s recent push to keep Senate housing legislation out of the annual defense bill.