Europe escalates scrutiny of Chinese firms over unfair state subsidies

Europe is escalating scrutiny of Chinese firms over concerns they are receiving unfair state subsidies.

EU regulators reportedly raided e-commerce giant Temu’s Irish offices, and opened an in-depth probe into airport scanner maker Nuctech. Both are suspected of receiving support from Beijing that makes it hard for European companies to compete. Brussels has also probed China’s EV sector over the same issue; the two sides resumed negotiations over a minimum price plan for the Chinese vehicles, officials said Thursday.

European leaders have grown worried about the bloc’s overdependence on Chinese imports. Recent figures showed the EU’s biggest economy, Germany, is now importing more capital goods from China than it exports.