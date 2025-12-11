Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Europe escalates scrutiny of Chinese firms over unfair state subsidies

Dec 11, 2025, 5:34pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
EU/Temu illustration
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Europe is escalating scrutiny of Chinese firms over concerns they are receiving unfair state subsidies.

EU regulators reportedly raided e-commerce giant Temu’s Irish offices, and opened an in-depth probe into airport scanner maker Nuctech. Both are suspected of receiving support from Beijing that makes it hard for European companies to compete. Brussels has also probed China’s EV sector over the same issue; the two sides resumed negotiations over a minimum price plan for the Chinese vehicles, officials said Thursday.

European leaders have grown worried about the bloc’s overdependence on Chinese imports. Recent figures showed the EU’s biggest economy, Germany, is now importing more capital goods from China than it exports.

Chart showing EU imports from China
J.D. Capelouto
AD