Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Disney, OpenAI strike licensing deal

Dec 11, 2025, 5:30pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Disney film characters wave to park guest during the Festival of Fantasy parade at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida
Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Disney struck a massive deal with OpenAI that will allow users to make AI-generated videos featuring the entertainment giant’s IP.

The three-year licensing agreement, in which Disney will also invest $1 billion in OpenAI, will cover more than 200 familiar faces from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies. Media and entertainment firms spanning film, music, and news have struggled to balance embracing new technologies with protecting their copyrights.

Disney in particular has seen its in-house AI ambitions stall, and earlier this year sued AI firm Midjourney over its image generator. A patchwork of global regulations could pose another challenge: India this week proposed a mandatory blanket license for AI training, requiring companies to pay royalties for using copyrighted material.

J.D. Capelouto
AD