Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

A hippopotamus bar breaks records

Dec 11, 2025, 5:36pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
François-Xavier Lalanne’s “Hippopotame Bar” (1976).
François-Xavier Lalanne, “Hippopotame Bar” (1976). Sotheby’s

A copper and brass hippopotamus bar broke the record for the priciest design object sold at auction.

Expected by Sotheby’s to fetch between $7-10 million, François-Xavier Lalanne’s Hippopotame Bar eventually pulled down $31.4 million Wednesday. A furious 26-minute contest between seven bidders pushed the sale beyond Lalanne’s previous auction record — the brass Rhinocrétaire I, which featured a desk, safe, bar and wine storage — by more than $10 million. The hippo features a revolving bottle rack, glass storage, ice bucket, and serving tray, from which its previous owner reportedly served chips and salsa.

“The hippopotamus shape was a recurring one in Lalanne’s career,” The Art Newspaper wrote: He also made bathtubs and even one bidet modeled on the mammal.

Brendan Ruberry
AD