Warming climate boosts dengue incidence in Latin America

Central and South America saw a near-tripling of dengue infections this year to an all-time record.

The Pan American Health Organization registered more than 12.6 million infections and 7,700 deaths in 2024, with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico worst hit.

The species of mosquito that carries the virus has seen its range spread in recent years, driven by a hotter, wetter climate as the world warms, although PAHO said that poor waste management and areas of stagnant water, which create breeding grounds for the insects, also contributed.

The organization called for stronger mitigation measures to stem the disease. A vaccine is being rolled out in some countries.