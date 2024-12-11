US Capitol Police chief expected to discuss post-Jan. 6 security boost

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar chairs her last Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday before handing the gavel to incoming chair Sen. Mitch McConnell — with a very important guest.

The Minnesota Democrat’s panel will host US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, and she expects Manger will say he’s implemented all of the Senate’s 103 bipartisan recommendations to shore up the Capitol after the security lapses on Jan. 6.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work,” Klobuchar told Semafor. “It was an all-out reform of some of these systems.”

Among the big changes: Hiring hundreds more police officers (including Manger, who came out of retirement), installing a new architect of the Capitol, and boosting police morale. The changes “have put us in a better place, not just for January 6s, but for any large-scale event,” Klobuchar said.