Nigeria’s Moove to manage Waymo’s self-driving fleet

The News
American self-driving car company Waymo is outsourcing its fleet management to Moove, a Nigerian-born vehicle financing business initially aimed at Uber drivers across Africa.
Moove said it will oversee “fleet operations, facilities, and charging infrastructure” for Waymo’s all-electric fleet starting from next year in Phoenix, and later in Miami in 2026.
Know More
Founded in 2020, Moove launched in Nigeria where it offers a multi-year payment plan for new cars used as Uber taxis. It takes daily deductions directly from drivers’ earnings. The company has raised more than $400 million through equity and debt investments, the latest being this year’s $100 million round led by Uber.
Moove also operates in Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt. It developed capacity for managing electric vehicles two years ago in the United Arab Emirates. The company said its fleet on Uber in the UAE is entirely electric.