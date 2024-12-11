Nigeria’s Moove to manage Waymo’s self-driving fleet

Founded in 2020, Moove launched in Nigeria where it offers a multi-year payment plan for new cars used as Uber taxis. It takes daily deductions directly from drivers’ earnings. The company has raised more than $400 million through equity and debt investments, the latest being this year’s $100 million round led by Uber.

Moove also operates in Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt. It developed capacity for managing electric vehicles two years ago in the United Arab Emirates. The company said its fleet on Uber in the UAE is entirely electric.