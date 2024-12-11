Microsoft’s growing AI health ambitions

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence chief Mustafa Suleyman hired several Google DeepMind staff for a new AI-powered consumer health unit as firms race to take advantage of the growing demand for health advice.

Suleyman cofounded DeepMind before its 2014 sale to Google, and his poaching from his former colleagues is part of a growing rivalry between the firms: Google has asked the US antitrust regulator to kill an exclusive Microsoft deal with OpenAI, according to The Information.