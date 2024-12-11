Microsoft’s growing AI health ambitions

The News
Microsoft’s artificial intelligence chief Mustafa Suleyman hired several Google DeepMind staff for a new AI-powered consumer health unit as firms race to take advantage of the growing demand for health advice.
Suleyman cofounded DeepMind before its 2014 sale to Google, and his poaching from his former colleagues is part of a growing rivalry between the firms: Google has asked the US antitrust regulator to kill an exclusive Microsoft deal with OpenAI, according to The Information.
SIGNALS
AI holds transformative potential in health care, but limitations remain
AI-fueled health care advancements are likely to be a major driver of profits as consumers increasingly turn to generative AI for health-related queries, the Financial Times noted. “The potential of GenAI in revolutionizing healthcare is limitless,” from clinical workflows to drug development, but concerns remain, The Lancet argued in an editorial: AI is trained on heavily biased datasets, so risks exacerbating health inequities and producing inaccuracies that could be “detrimental” for patients. GenAI excels at high-repetition, low-risk tasks, so shouldn’t yet be integrated into the medical treatment process, the nuances of which are best left to physicians, a technology expert wrote for the Brookings Institution.
OpenAI has become more commercial
The Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Suleyman are family friends who became rivals when Microsoft opened a new office in London to compete for the same tech talent, The New York Times reported in April. OpenAI — which enjoys a close partnership with Microsoft — held as one of its founding principles the need for genuinely “open source” software that benefits humanity, but has become more commercially minded in recent years, bringing it into even more direct competition with Google, an AI expert argued in The Conversation. That’s mostly a good thing, she added, forcing both companies to “push the boundaries” of the technology.