Iran-Israel friction points to ‘dangerous new normal’

Regional friction since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack has normalized military confrontation between Israel and Iran, creating a “profoundly unstable equilibrium,” a prominent analyst warned in Foreign Affairs.

Tit-for-tat strikes between the two countries in recent months have lowered the threshold for direct conflict. Preventing a weakened Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon will be a key challenge for US President-elect Donald Trump, Suzanne Maloney, the director of the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution, wrote.

However, Trump’s signature muscular approach — combined with a diplomatic offensive in the Gulf — could make all the difference in the Middle East’s trajectory, she argued.