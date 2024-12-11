Google unveils upgraded version of its Gemini AI model

Google announced a new version of its flagship artificial intelligence, Gemini 2.0.

The US tech giant positioned the model not only as a chatbot but as an “agent” that can “think multiple steps ahead, and take action on your behalf,” like assisting with booking flights or shopping.

The shift reflects a race across Big Tech firms like Amazon and Microsoft to inject AI “into practically every product” in the companies’ ecosystems, The Verge noted.

But even as the technology evolves, getting AI to reliably follow instructions has proven difficult, and “errors could translate into costly and hard-to-undo mistakes,” Wired wrote.

AD

That problem may be getting harder to solve: Researchers worry AI models are running out of training data to level up.