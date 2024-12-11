Google reveals new AI capabilities built on top of its Gemini 2.0 foundational model

During a visit I made to the company’s Mountain View headquarters, Google shared the latest “Astra” capabilities and a new, particularly useful Chrome plugin called “Project Mariner,” which takes control of your web browser and autonomously completes tasks for you.

Mariner, which is still in the testing phase, can essentially figure out any web interface, or at least take a crack at it, removing all kinds of friction that exists on the web today. You could ask Mariner to do that grunt work — scouring government websites, or health care and kids’ school forms — while you focus on something else.

It may be a while before this is generally available, though other startups have tried garnering limited adoption. The more powerful the AI tool, the riskier it is to release into the wild. But once you see it, there’s no going back.

The other demo was updated capabilities for Project Astra, which uses your phone’s camera to scan the world and then answer questions based on what it sees. It’s incredibly fast, and has been updated with a “memory” that can answer questions about anything it’s seen for the last ten minutes.

Product managers showed how you can scan a bunch of wine bottles and ask it about the selection and prices, for example.