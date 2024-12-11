Trump’s FTC chair pick has something in common with Lina Khan

US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick as the next chair of the country’s antitrust watchdog is an advocate of clamping down on online censorship of conservative viewpoints.

Andrew Ferguson was already a Federal Trade Commissioner but will now head the organization, replacing Lina Khan, under whose guidance the FTC opened a huge number of cases against Big Tech giants, including Amazon and Meta.

Though Khan has drawn the ire of businesses, she has been publicly praised by several prominent Republicans, including Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.