China eyes major economic shifts for 2025

As China’s policymakers meet this week to discuss the country’s economic outlook heading into 2025, leader Xi Jinping voiced “full confidence” that the country would hit its economic growth targets — analysts, however, are more skeptical.

Beijing has announced a raft of measures that, together, signal an acknowledgement that the country’s economy is under pressure from US trade blocks and tariffs, as well as tepid demand at home. On Monday, the country shifted its monetary policy stance from “prudent” to “moderately loose,” a move that followed an earlier stimulus package and interest rate cuts, with more planned for 2025. Yet markets have so far been unimpressed, with little sign of a bounce in stocks or commodities tied to China’s economy.

Goldman Sachs economists also warned that China’s rapid debt accumulation “stands out,” a pileup that in other cases has “typically led to slower growth, lower inflation, and falling interest rates in subsequent years.”