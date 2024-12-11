Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

African angel interest jumps four-fold

Alexander Onukwue
Alexander Onukwue
Dec 11, 2024, 10:12am EST
africaAfrica
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Investment activity into African startups by angel investors has grown in the last decade, according to the African Business Angel Network (ABAN).

The ABAN survey shows that the number of angel investors on the continent increased four-fold between 2020 and 2023, corresponding with a near tripling of investment dollars to $22.5 million.

Title icon

Know More

Most angel investors say they are sector agnostic but they also prefer to back high growth ventures that already make money, ABAN’s survey shows.

AD

More than half of African angel investors are company founders themselves or C-level executives, with the majority operating in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya. But country-specific angel investment networks are spread across Africa, helping to grow local tech ecosystems by boosting interest in startup investments.

AD
AD