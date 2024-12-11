Abu Dhabi emerges as global finance hub as firms set up shop in the city

Billionaire hedge fund investor — and UAE passport holder — Ray Dalio praised the emirate as a “renaissance state” and a haven amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

“Neutral countries do the best [at times of war], not the winners or losers of war, who have to grapple with huge losses and damages,” Dalio said at Abu Dhabi Finance Week. “Smart, productive people establish offices and residences” in neutral states where the business environment is friendly.

Senior finance leaders controlling $42 trillion are meeting at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) this week, and some are establishing offices in the financial center.

US private credit manager Golub Capital, a joint venture between Dubai-based asset manager Shorooq Partners and South Korean insurer Hanwha Life, as well as India’s largest early-stage VC accelerator 100Unicorns, all announced plans to be based in the district, according to Enterprise UAE.