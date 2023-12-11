Will Jack Smith’s ‘bold’ SCOTUS gamble on presidential immunity pay off?

J.D. Capelouto /

Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for crimes he’s accused of committing while in office.

Smith, who charged Trump over his efforts to interfere with the 2020 election, asked the court to expedite the ruling, saying the case “involves an issue of exceptional national importance.”

Trump has argued his actions after the election are covered under presidential immunity, and he recently appealed a lower court’s ruling that rejected that defense.