What the world wanted to know in 2023, as revealed by Google Search

Diego Mendoza /

Google has unveiled its annual Year in Search list for 2023, showing the news topics, people, and media that led global search trends this year.

“War in Israel and Gaza” was the No. 1 trending news topic across the world, ahead of the Titan submersible implosion, the earthquakes in Turkey, the war in Ukraine, and several U.S. shootings.

Beyond crises, Google’s report reveals the lighter side of what captured the world’s attention this year, from pop hits and recipes to celebrities and video games.

— with J.D. Capelouto