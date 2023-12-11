New COP28 draft deal does not mention fossil fuel phase-out

Jenna Moon /

The text of the latest draft deal published by the U.N.’s climate body does not refer to the phase-out of fossil fuels, a hotly-debated issue at this year’s COP28 conference.

The new draft version of the summit’s final agreement removes any reference to either a “phase-out” or “phase-down” of fossil fuels, instead “calling upon” countries to “reduce both consumption and production of fossil fuels.”

Saudi Arabia had led calls this weekend for OPEC members to reject a COP28 deal that called for the phasing out of fossil fuels, threatening to derail attempts to reach an agreement at the U.N.’s annual climate summit.

The cartel insisted that any deals on fossil-fuel use focus on reducing emissions, rather than phasing out oil and gas. Direct conversations about the role of fossil-fuels in accelerating the climate crisis are a more recent feature of COP meetings, and a communiqué from the event which addresses their role in global heating would be historic.

— With Tim McDonnell