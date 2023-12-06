COP28 delegates debate ‘phase out’ or ‘phase down’ of fossil fuels

Jenna Moon /

Negotiators at the COP28 climate change summit are attempting to pin down language calling for a “phase out” or “phase down” of fossil fuels.

Two versions of a draft of the so-called global stocktake, a document issued after the meeting which looks at how far off track the world is at curbing emissions, have emerged. One group of countries is pushing for “an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels,” while a second is arguing to “rapidly [reduce] their use,” rather than a full phase out.

The European Union has pledged to support a phase out, the commission’s climate chief said Wednesday. “All 27 European member states want this to be part of the negotiated outcome,” climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told a news conference.