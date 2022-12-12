Vice quietly cuts staff as company credit cards get declined

Vice joins the growing list of media companies slimming down before the holidays. Two Vice staffers told Semafor that the company quietly let go of employees at its food vertical Munchies and its music vertical Noisey. The millennial media company plans to leave the sites and their social pages up, but will largely stop producing content for Munchies.

The company has been looking for savings everywhere it can find them, including in day-to-day expenses. Four current and former staff told Semafor that company credit cards have occasionally been declined in recent months, and the company's research subscriptions, including Pacer and Nexis, have also been shut off at times. Vice did not return a request for comment.