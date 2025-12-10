Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says ready to hold elections

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready for his country to go to the polls if the US and Europe provided support for such a vote, after US President Donald Trump accused the country of “using war not to hold an election.”

Zelenskyy’s five-year term expired in 2024 but the country’s constitution forbids wartime elections; he said he was ready for a vote within 90 days with “help” from allies.

Washington has pressured Kyiv to accept a Trump-backed peace proposal, which would involve Ukraine handing over large tracts of land to Russia, and Trump’s son has suggested that the US might “walk away” from Ukraine. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has been on a diplomatic tour of Europe to try to maintain support for his war effort.