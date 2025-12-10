Waymo opens up about safety tech as autonomous cars face scrutiny

A Waymo spokesperson said the release wasn’t a response to bad press and instead, the company wanted to provide a deep dive for the AI community into how its technology differs from that of its competitors. The disclosure also serves to convince the public that safety is engineered into the core of Waymo’s product, not just its marketing.

Unlike other AI technologies, Waymo is in the business of both predicting the next best move for its user and anticipating the next move of everything surrounding it — an incredible technical feat. There are acceptable mistakes and unacceptable ones — Waymo has largely figured out how to tell them apart.