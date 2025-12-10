Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US imposes sanctions over Sudan war

Dec 10, 2025, 8:10am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A camp for refugees in Sudan.
A camp for Sudanese refugees. Mohamed Jamal/File Photo/Reuters

The US imposed sanctions on several individuals and firms it accused of fueling the war in Sudan, which has led to one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.

According to the Treasury department, the sanctioned companies enlisted Colombian mercenaries to fight for and train the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary group that Human Rights Watch says has carried out an ethnic cleansing campaign against Darfur’s Black population. Colombian outlet La Silla Vacía reported last year that more than 300 mercenaries had taken part.

Despite several international attempts to reach a ceasefire, hostilities continue to worsen in Sudan, where nearly 13 million people have been displaced since the start of the conflict in 2023.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD