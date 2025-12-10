US imposes sanctions over Sudan war

The US imposed sanctions on several individuals and firms it accused of fueling the war in Sudan, which has led to one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.

According to the Treasury department, the sanctioned companies enlisted Colombian mercenaries to fight for and train the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary group that Human Rights Watch says has carried out an ethnic cleansing campaign against Darfur’s Black population. Colombian outlet La Silla Vacía reported last year that more than 300 mercenaries had taken part.

Despite several international attempts to reach a ceasefire, hostilities continue to worsen in Sudan, where nearly 13 million people have been displaced since the start of the conflict in 2023.