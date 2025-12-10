Trump threatens to expand LatAm military campaign

US President Donald Trump suggested he could extend his anti-drug military campaign in Venezuela to include targets in Colombia and Mexico, raising tensions across Latin America.

The threats come as Washington looks to assert its dominance in the region in what the White House says is Trump’s version of the Monroe Doctrine. Critics, including members of the Republican Party, have questioned the legality of the strikes, with some saying they could amount to war crimes.

Trump’s threats came shortly before senior administration officials, including the secretaries of state and defense, briefed members of Congress on their military campaign, a meeting that left many lawmakers dissatisfied with the government’s strategy.