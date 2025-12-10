Startups bet on encrypted AI to win over privacy-wary users

A handful of startups are betting that encrypted AI models will attract business customers skittish about the security risks of chats, even as large AI companies offer private models. One of those startups, NEAR AI recently launched a platform hosting popular open-weight frameworks that encrypt all prompts and responses, preventing the model providers from viewing those chats, training on the material, turning them over in a court proceeding, or accidentally leaking them.

“Some people do not feel very comfortable connecting their email or giving computer access directly to the AI,” said Illia Polosukhin, NEAR co-founder and a co-author of Google’s foundational Attention Is All You Need paper. “We’re limiting how much we can use AI because of a lack of privacy.”