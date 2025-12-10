Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

IMF revises China growth forecast

Dec 10, 2025, 7:51am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Customers shop at the Wankelai store in Beijing.
Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters

A raft of new data provided good news for China’s economy despite pressure from the US and Europe, its biggest trading partners.

China’s consumer inflation rate rose more than expected in November, hitting its highest level in 21 months and easing deflationary worries. The figure also signals that the Communist Party’s goal of boosting domestic consumption may be paying off.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund revised China’s growth forecast upward, estimating the world’s second-biggest economy will expand by 5% this year, a figure that would meet Beijing’s goal. The IMF said Beijing’s resilience despite trade tensions led to the revision. However, some worries persist, including over excessive competition in certain industries.

A chart showing China’s year-on-year inflation rate.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD