Chinese AI firms draw US investments

China’s biggest AI players are luring US capital back to the country while extending their reach in overseas markets.

As the sector’s stock surges, US-managed funds have increased their stakes in firms like Alibaba, despite Washington’s scrutiny, while China-based funds are raising US dollars to invest in Chinese early-stage startups, The Wall Street Journal reported. Driving China’s AI development is an embrace of open-source models, which are free to adapt and download. “The effect is akin to studying together to ace a test, rather than relying on individual intelligence,” a Chinese AI company’s CEO said.

By contrast, US tech firms largely favor “closed” systems that are tightly controlled; Meta is reportedly planning to pivot to a closed model.