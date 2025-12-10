China encourages AI companies to buy domestic chips

China added homegrown AI chips to its government-approved list of suppliers, the latest move in Beijing’s quest to break reliance on American processors.

The list, which influences what the public sector buys, was reportedly circulated before US President Donald Trump allowed Nvidia to export advanced chips to China. His decision Monday raised concerns that it would propel Beijing in the AI arms race with Washington, though the White House believes it will slow down Chinese AI firms’ advances.

The deeper fear inside top American AI labs is that “China will use Nvidia’s chips to build data centers around the world that offer cheaper prices for running models inspired by… US AI firms,” Semafor’s tech editor wrote.